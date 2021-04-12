Monument Capital Management Invests $2.72 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. A. O. Smith comprises 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.