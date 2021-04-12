Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.48% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 756,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

