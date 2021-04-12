Monument Capital Management Purchases 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,365.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,038.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

