Monument Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,861 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

