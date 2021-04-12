Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $139.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

