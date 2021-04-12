Monument Capital Management Sells 694 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $179.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.42 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.