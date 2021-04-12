Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.