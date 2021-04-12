Monument Capital Management Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $261.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

