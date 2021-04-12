Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $301.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.84. 15,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $227.75 and a 12-month high of $314.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

