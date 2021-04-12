MoonSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,986.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $182,986.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002584 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.48 or 0.00413299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.