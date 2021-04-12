MoonTools (MOONS) Reaches One Day Volume of $313,351.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. MoonTools has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $313,351.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonTools has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $185.81 or 0.00309213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

