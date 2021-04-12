More Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $227,969.54 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $227,969.54 and $5,580.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

