Morgan Stanley Acquires 14,378 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

SITE stock opened at $181.24 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $181.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

