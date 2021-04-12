Morgan Stanley Acquires 23,844 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,482 shares of company stock worth $1,393,944. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

