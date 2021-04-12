Morgan Stanley Acquires 825,248 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 284.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Huntsman worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

