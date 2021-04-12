Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,648,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,027,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

