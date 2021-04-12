Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €135.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.46 ($147.60).

Shares of EPA SU traded up €1.26 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €135.46 ($159.36). The stock had a trading volume of 725,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €119.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

