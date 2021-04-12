Morgan Stanley Boosts Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 15,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

