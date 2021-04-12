Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.96% of Sandstorm Gold worth $27,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

SAND stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.80 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.