Morgan Stanley Boosts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $120.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.17. 39,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,772. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Norges Bank bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $67,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

