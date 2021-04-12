Morgan Stanley Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $54.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

IR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. 44,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

