Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 284.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $54.83 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

