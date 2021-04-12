Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of B&G Foods worth $27,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

