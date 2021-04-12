Morgan Stanley Buys 1,037,038 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 273.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.93% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

