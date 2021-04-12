Morgan Stanley Buys 124,176 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 14.64% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $32.40.

