Morgan Stanley Buys 141,395 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,002,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $94.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

