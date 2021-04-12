Morgan Stanley Buys 53,214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

