Morgan Stanley Buys 592,694 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 724,163 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

