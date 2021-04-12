Morgan Stanley Buys 78,494 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 129.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Medifast worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Medifast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $221.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.78. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

