Morgan Stanley Buys 91,154 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Ares Management worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

