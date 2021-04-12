Morgan Stanley Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $575.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $531.99. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.60. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $380.28 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

