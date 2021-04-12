Morgan Stanley Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Equal Weight

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of PLUG opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

