Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.01% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $29,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $52.54 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

