Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 233.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of PNM Resources worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

