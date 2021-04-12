Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

