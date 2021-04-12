Morgan Stanley Has $26.18 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Sirius XM worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

SIRI stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

