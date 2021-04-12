Morgan Stanley Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYT opened at $11.84 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

