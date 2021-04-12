Morgan Stanley Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,425,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

PMT opened at $20.29 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,029.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

