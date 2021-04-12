Morgan Stanley Has $26.81 Million Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.45% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

