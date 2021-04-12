Morgan Stanley Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 277.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Manhattan Associates worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

MANH opened at $121.59 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

