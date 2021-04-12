Morgan Stanley Has $27.33 Million Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 285.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of SmileDirectClub worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.34 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.