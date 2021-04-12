Morgan Stanley Has $27.41 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,813,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $192.36 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.