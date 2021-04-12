Morgan Stanley Has $29.22 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.54% of Amarin worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 226,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

