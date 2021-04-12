Morgan Stanley Has $29.35 Million Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 702,286 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of FuelCell Energy worth $29,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

