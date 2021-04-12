Morgan Stanley Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $37.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,931. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $11,179,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

