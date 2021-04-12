Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.11 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

