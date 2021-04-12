Morgan Stanley Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of East West Bancorp worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

