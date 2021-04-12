Morgan Stanley Increases Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of US Foods worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in US Foods by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 170,176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

