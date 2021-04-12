Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 533.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Freshpet worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 294,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,852,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Freshpet stock opened at $168.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,529.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

