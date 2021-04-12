Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.